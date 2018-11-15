Karachi Whites, Peshawar battle for innings lead

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Whites and Peshawar Region were battling it out for the first innings lead in their Super Eight stage match of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy at the Southend Club Stadium in Karachi.

At the close of the second day’s play on Wednesday, Karachi were 230-6 — needing another 72 runs to take the first innings lead.

For Karachi Whites, Khurram Manzoor (80) and Omair Bin Yousaf (61) hit half centuries to keep their team in the hunt. Sajid Khan (3-69) bowled well for Peshawar.

Scores in brief: At Southend Club Stadium, Karachi: Peshawar Region 311 all out in 98.3 overs (Israrullah 80, Akbar Badshah 84; Muhammad Sami 4-75, Faraz Ahmed 3-70, Abdullah Mukaddam 3-84). Karachi Whites 230-6 in 79 overs (Khurram Manzoor 80, Omair Bin Yousaf 61; Sajid Khan 3-69).

At State Bank Ground, Karachi: KRL 110 all out in 44.4 overs (Nayyar Abbas 42, Shoaib Ahmed 27; Zahid Mansoor 4-37, Wahab Riaz 2-15, Khalid Usman 2-23) and 25-1 in 18 overs. Wapda 296 all out in 112.5 overs (Muhammad Abu Bakar 67, Kamran Akmal 52, Zahid Mansoor 45, Wahab Riaz 30; Sadaf Hussain 3-75, Ahmed Bashir 2-43, Yasir Ali 2-45, Noman Ali 2-71).

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Lahore Blues 122 all out in 35 overs (Jahangir Mirza 38, Farhan Khan 23; Imran Khalid 4-28, Iftikhar Ahmed 3-38, Musa Khan 2-42) and 108 all out in 34.3 overs (Hasan Qadeer 38, Irfan Haider 21; Imran Khalid 5-25, Muhammad Imran 2-13, Musa Khan 2-40). SNGPL 258 all out in 92.1 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 125, Misbahul Haq 45, Hussain Talat 36; Zafar Gohar 4-93, Aizaz Cheema 2-51). Result: SNGPL won by an innings & 28 runs.

At UBL Ground, Karachi: SSGCL 211 all out in 58.2 overs (Amir Yamin 80, Saifullah Bangash 48; Khurram Shahzad 5-37, Abdul Rehman 4-40) and 84-1 in 19 overs (Umer Amin 44 not out, Sami Aslam 38 not out). Habib Bank 274 all out in 85.1 overs (Zohaib Khan 65, Imran Farhat 44, Umar Akmal 32; Muhammad Aamir 5-44, Kashif Bhatti 3-66, Usman Shinwari 2-31).