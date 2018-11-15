Rashid in, Rizwan Jr out for World Cup

ISLAMABAD: With eyes focused on a place in the semi-finals, Pakistan hockey selectors made a single change in the squad that took part in the Asian Champions Trophy while finalising the 18-member outfit for the World Cup starting in Bhubaneswar (India) from November 28.

Rizwan Junior has been axed in favour of midfielder Rashid Mehmood who has reported back after his recent stint with European League. However, there was no place for another experienced player Shafqat Rasool, who possibly is more interested in pursuing his career in Canada.

Mohammad Rizwan Senior would continue to lead Greenshirts in what could be termed as the biggest challenge the team is facing in eight-year time. After missing the last World Cup held in Holland and Olympics in Brazil, Pakistan selectors now eyeing a spot in the semi-finals of the upcoming extravaganza.

“In our first match we are hopeful that Pakistan would beat Germany and then Malaysia for a place in the next stage,” chief selector Islahuddin Siddiqi said while briefing the journalists in Lahore.

Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar also hoped that the team would make it to the semi-finals. “It would be an achievement if we succeed in reaching semi-finals,” he said.

Khokhar added that now when the sponsorship deal with Haier has already been finalised, all the selected players should rest assured that they would get their dues in time.

“All the players would get their dues before their departure for the World Cup.”

He said that if Pakistan would go on to win the World Cup, the achievement would trigger fresh interest in the game of the hockey in the country.

‘The News’ has learnt that Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has been told to collect players’ visas today (Thursday).

“We expect to receive Indian visas on Thursday,” a PHF official, when contacted, said.

Team: Imran Butt (goalkeeper), Mazhar Abbas (goalkeeper), Muhammad Irfan Sr, Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, Muhammad Tauseeq Arshad, Tasawar Abbas, Rashid Mahmood, Ajaz Ahmed, Ammad Shakeel Butt (vice captain), Mohammad Irfan Jr, Muhammad Rizwan Sr (captain), Ali Shan, Faisal Qadir, Abubakar Mehmood, Umar Bhutta, Muhammad Atiq Arshad, Mohammad Zubair.

Officials: Manager: Hassan Sardar; Head coach: Tauqeer Dar; Coach: Rehan Butt and Danish Kaleem; Video Analyst: Nadeem Lodhi; Physiotherapist: Waqas Mehmood.