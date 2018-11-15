Chinese media lauds Imran’s vision of poverty alleviation

BEIJING: Chinese media has appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of poverty alleviation campaign to help recover the country’s economy.

The Chinese daily “Global Times” in its article said that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plan to start a mega poverty alleviation campaign is a good way to help the local economy recover.

It said that China, in recent decades, excelled and lifted 800 million people out of poverty.The article said that with the new Pakistani government’s poverty alleviation campaign, China and Pakistan will work more closely together to improve infrastructure in the country.

The article further said that multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor goes beyond a collection of infrastructure projects that are under construction throughout Pakistan.China will not be stingy in offering necessary assistance to Pakistani people working for the CPEC-related industries, but it will also strive to improve the skills of local employees.