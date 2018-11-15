Thu Nov 15, 2018
Agencies
November 15, 2018
Fog turns to smoke in Karachi as sea breeze halts

Agencies
November 15, 2018

KARACHI: Fog enveloped Karachi in the early hours of Wednesday morning, as the mercury dropped beckoning the winter season in the port city. As the fog dissipated, a layer of smoke lingered in the air, reducing visibility and increasing pollution in the metropolis. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), an absence of sea breeze since the past three days and relatively high humidity led to the foggy, smoky weather. “The foggy conditions will continue for the next three days,” the PMD added. Speaking to Geo News, Director PMD Abbas Shahid said, “The weather in the metropolis has turned [slightly chilly] due to the land temperature dropping and the fog.”

