Thu Nov 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
November 15, 2018
Advertisement

Holder out of BD tour

Sports

A
Agencies
November 15, 2018

Share

KINGSTON: Windies suffered a big blow as captain Jason Holder was ruled out of the Bangladesh tour with a shoulder injury. Holder is said to have suffered the injury during the recent tour of India, and will need at least four weeks to recover from the setback. “Jason has a partial thickness tear of his subscapularis tendon. He will undergo physiotherapy and strength work from the period November to December and will be reassessed in four weeks time,” Johnny Grave, CWI’s (Cricket West Indies) CEO, confirmed.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Sports