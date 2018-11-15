Holder out of BD tour

KINGSTON: Windies suffered a big blow as captain Jason Holder was ruled out of the Bangladesh tour with a shoulder injury. Holder is said to have suffered the injury during the recent tour of India, and will need at least four weeks to recover from the setback. “Jason has a partial thickness tear of his subscapularis tendon. He will undergo physiotherapy and strength work from the period November to December and will be reassessed in four weeks time,” Johnny Grave, CWI’s (Cricket West Indies) CEO, confirmed.