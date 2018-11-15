Non-sporting ceremonies banned at Punjab grounds

LAHORE: Wedding or any other non-sporting ceremonies have been banned at sports grounds and complexes across the Punjab province. This ban was imposed by Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar while addressing an important meeting of Rawalpindi Division here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Issuing strict orders about the usage of sports grounds Nadeem said: “There will be no wedding functions on play fields in future. Grounds and stadiums will be used only for sports competitions and nothing else”.

He also directed the Rawalpindi Division officials to spend sports funds only on sports activities and events. “We can’t allow to use sports funds at any other activity other than sports,” he said.

All the sports officers have been directed by the DG Sports Punjab to send their complete report about sports projects to head office after every 15 days.DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said proper utilization of sports facilities played key role in the promotion of sports in any area. “Our young male and female athletes must spare enough time for sports activities and utilize the sports facilities to the maximum,” he stressed.

“The sports infrastructure including gymnasiums, grounds, sports complexes etc are valuable assets and we must look after these sports venues properly so that our young generation can take maximum benefit from these facilities,” he added.

He directed all the concerned officers to complete the under-construction sports schemes in Rawalpindi Division within the given time period. “No delay will be tolerated in the completion of sports projects. It’s also important to utilize the quality material in the construction of sports projects across the province”, he added.

Existing sports facilities and development schemes of Rawalpindi Division were thoroughly reviewed during the meeting. The meeting was attended by Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Rauf Bajwa, Tariq Wattoo, Shahid Nizami, Divisional Sports Officer Rawalpindi Malik Waqar, DSO Waheed Babar and other key officials.