Violent protesters

After the Supreme Court set free Aasia Bibi who was sentenced to death on a blasphemy charge, we see religious fanatics who came out to campaign violently across the country against the decision. These self-proclaimed “guardians of the Prophet’s (pbuh) honour” wreaked havoc in the country and caused damage to public property. It is time the authorities concerned made it clear that no one has the right to take the law in their hands.

What justification can these violent protesters give for damaging both public and private property? People who got charged up after the decision should reflect upon their actions. They should realise that their actions were not in line with the Prophet’s (pbuh) teachings. Our Prophet (pbuh) never encouraged anyone to damage people’s property. Only by reading the Quran and following the teachings of the Prophet (pbuh), we can honour the Prophet.

Khawaja Burhan

Karachi