Thu Nov 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
US trade team holds B2B meetings

Business

LAHORE: An 11-member delegation of US businessmen, led by the Mayor of Bolingbrook (USA) Roger C Claar, held B2B meetings with their Pakistani counterparts to ensure strong sector-specific liaison, a statement said on Wednesday.

“It is a good opportunity to know each other,” the Claar said, adding that the private sectors of US and Pakistan can take the mutual trade and economic relations to a new height.

He expressed the hope that businessmen of the two countries would capitalise this visit and establish business relations. The purpose of the visit of US delegates to Pakistan is to explore business opportunities and cultural exchanges that can mutually benefit the two countries, the statement said.

