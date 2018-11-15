‘Use indigenous resources for power’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday underlined the importance of exploiting indigenous natural resources for power generation and also investment in upgradation and development of the transmission system.

The minister, while chairing the board meeting of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), said new power generation projects should be based on indigenous resources.

“Pakistan is full of indigenous and natural resources, which can be utilised for generating adequate and affordable electricity, and for achieving sustainability in the system. We need to arrange investments in the transmission system and also in power generation by prioritising indigenous resources,” he added.

It was necessary that local resources were exploited further, and all such projects that were already in process, get facilitated and expedited, Khan added.

In this regard, the board approved extension in Letter of Interest of 350MW AthmuqamHydro Power Project, located on River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.