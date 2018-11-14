SC summons Nawaz in Pakpattan shrine land transfer case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday summoned former chief minister Punjab Mian Nawaz Sharif in a case related to the transfer of land of the Pakpattan shrine in 1985.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing the suo motu case pertaining to the illegal construction of shops on the land of the Pakpattan shrine and the transfer of 8,000 kanals to Dewan Ghulam Qutab in 1985.

As per the case, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was the chief minister of Punjab province when the land belonging to the Auqaf Department was transferred.

On last hearing of the instant matter, the court was informed that 8,000 kanals of land of the Pakpattan shrine was sold to Dewan Ghulam Qutab as per an order in 1985, but the Auqaf Department later declared it a charitable endowment.

The apex court questioned under which law permission was granted to construct stores on the Auqaf Department’s land.

The court said that then Punjab chief minister Nawaz Sharif withdrew the notification of the allotment of land of the Pakpattan shrine.

However, a lawyer representing Sharif argued that the former chief minister did not sign the de-notification summary. Chief justice then said that let they summon Mian Nawaz Sharif so that he could personally explain his position.

Later, the court summoned Mian Nawaz Sharif in-person on December 4 and adjourned further hearing.