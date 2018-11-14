President wants to play role in sports uplift

ISAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has accepted Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan’s invitation to visit PTF Complex at a convenient time or during the International Futures events in December.

Saifullah called on Dr Arif Alvi at the Presidency on Tuesday and briefed him on tennis development. “I am really obliged to the president for showing keen interest in sports, especially in tennis. He is an ardent follower of the sport and wants to contribute in tennis promotion,” Saifullah said.

Saifullah also apprised President Arif Alvi of the ongoing ITF Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad.

“Around 26 international players are here for the event. As many as 50 were drawn to play in two back-to-back events but due to the recent ‘dharna’ at Faizabad almost half of them withdrew from the competition,” Saifullah informed the president.

During the 30-minute meeting, Saifullah also briefed the president on the expected participation of foreign players in three International Futures events in December. “The president showed keen interest in the foreign players’ participation in the coming events,” Saifullah said.

According to Saifullah, Dr Arif Alvi, who is also the PTF’s patron in chief, wants to play his role in tennis development.

“The president is a keen follower of all sports and as such wants to play his role in development of tennis and other games.”