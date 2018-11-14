Wed Nov 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 14, 2018
Advertisement

Coalition air strikes kill 28 in eastern Syria

World

AFP
November 14, 2018

Share

BEIRUT: Air strikes by the US-led coalition have killed 28 people in an eastern Syria holdout of the Islamic State group on the Iraqi border, a war monitor said on Tuesday.

Those killed in the village of Al-Shaafa on Sunday included 22 civilian members of IS families, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said. "On Tuesday, 22 bodies of civilians were retrieved including nine children, as well as the remains of six other people not yet identified," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said. "The strikes targeted IS homes in Al-Shaafa," he said, inside a last pocket under militant control in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor. The bodies could not be retrieved earlier because air raids were ongoing, he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From World