Side strain likely to delay Tamim’s return to action

DHAKA: Opener Tamim Iqbal’s return to the Bangladesh side is likely to be delayed further, after he had picked up a side strain during training on Tuesday.

Tamim, who had fractured his wrist in the Asia Cup, had hoped to return to action for the first Test against West Indies, which begins on November 22 in Chittagong, but chief selector Minhajul Abedin has now said that he is in doubt.“We are still awaiting a doctor’s report on Tamim to know the extent of his injury but it now seems difficult [for him to be available for the first Test],” Minhajul told ESPNcricinfo.

Tamim had returned to batting in the nets earlier this week, after undergoing rehabilitation for the wrist injury.He injured himself while batting during the Asia Cup opener in September. He then left to London for check-up before returning to Dhaka for rehabilitation.The Bangladesh selectors will also assess Shakib Al Hasan’s recovery from a long-standing finger injury, before naming the squad for the opening Test against West Indies.