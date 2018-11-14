Beyond political rhetoric

This refers to the news report ‘Details of Rs700 bn received from 10 countries’ (November 13). Later, the three stalwarts of the PTI- Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Special Assistant to the PM on Media Iftikhar Durrani and Head of Assets Recovery Unit Shahzad Akbar held a press conference. The senator of the PTI, as is the norm of the party, was strong on rhetoric and almost empty on the specifics. His diatribe was nothing new and this mantra of the party had been heard many times. The target of this diatribe was, of course, the Sharifs. The head of Assets Recovery Unit also didn’t give us a plan of recovery of the Rs700 billion supposedly laundered.

The press conference was another fictional rhetoric. The PTI seems to be obsessed with the Sharifs and is behaving like an ostrich with its head under the ground – unmindful of the fact that with this constant blame game, the party is losing its credibility. To gain its credibility, it has to focus on delivering on its grand promises. It is time for the party for serious reflections since it doesn’t have the luxury of time.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore