2 Pakistanis killed in Iranian border guards firing

PANJGUR: Two Pakistani nationals were killed and three others injured in firing of Iranian border guards while trying to illegally cross border into Iran late on Sunday.

Levies Force official Sabir Baloch said that seven Pakistanis attempting to enter into Iran through an illegal route from the Panjgur district in Balochistan were intercepted by Iranian border guards.

Two people were killed in firing of the border guards while three others were wounded and taken to a Panjgur hospital for treatment. It is worth mentioning here that in search of employment opportunity hundreds of Pakistanis attempt to cross over to Iran through illegal routes every year hoping to continue on to Europe. Many have to face arrest or gunfire by border guards.