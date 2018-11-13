Iqra clinches table tennis title

PESHAWAR: Iqra Rehman on Monday won the Search of Pearls Table Tennis Tournament played here at the Peshawar Sports Complex.Iqra defeated Nimra 3-2 in a close contest and won the trophy. The tournament was organised under the Search of Pearl Phase-II programme.

International table tennis player and coach Absar Ali has launched the initiative. In the first phase, 50 female players at the grassroots level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were involved in a three-month camp and 16 players were selected for the tournament. Another three-month camp and a tournament for male players would also be organised in January 2019.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. He also announced sports kits and Rs5,000 cash award for each player of the camp.Meanwhile, Absar said that four girls would be selected and sent to China for three-month training under the initiative.Under the initiative, Chinese style training camps and tournaments will be organised to train young male and female players.