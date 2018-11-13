Law secretary summoned

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday summoned Punjab secretary law on a petition seeking implementation of the provisions of Police Order 2002 with respect to appointments of provincial police chief and district police officers.

The petitioner submitted that a provincial police chief could not be appointed except by public safety commission envisaged in the police order. It said under Chapter 11 of the police order, the commission would recommend the names of three police officers for the appointment of the provincial police officer and capital city police officers.

However, it said, the safety commission had never been properly constituted since the promulgation of the police order in 2002. It asked the court to restrain the government from appointing new IGP until constitution of the public safety commission. An additional advocate general told the court that a summary was pending with the provincial cabinet for amendment to the police order eliminating the role of National Public Safety Commission in the appointment of IGP.