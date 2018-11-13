Matric supple result announced

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Monday announced the result of SSC (Metric) supplementary examination 2018 according to which 45.76 percent remained the overall pass percentage.

Some 25,723 candidates had appeared in the exam out of which 11,771 were declared successful. The detailed result is available on the board’s website. PU: Punjab University has declared results of MA Kashmiriat Part-II annual examination 2018, MA Diplomacy & Strategic Studies Part-II annual examination 2018 and MSc Geography Part-II annual examination 2018. Detailed results are available on PU website.