Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Advertisement

Matric supple result announced

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Monday announced the result of SSC (Metric) supplementary examination 2018 according to which 45.76 percent remained the overall pass percentage.

Some 25,723 candidates had appeared in the exam out of which 11,771 were declared successful. The detailed result is available on the board’s website. PU: Punjab University has declared results of MA Kashmiriat Part-II annual examination 2018, MA Diplomacy & Strategic Studies Part-II annual examination 2018 and MSc Geography Part-II annual examination 2018. Detailed results are available on PU website.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Lahore