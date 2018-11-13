Food safety

The Sindh Food Authority has yet to establish a specific laboratory to scientifically examine food samples. Furthermore, the authority has struggled to recruit dedicated, competitive and experienced personnel on a permanent basis to oversee the responsibilities involved in running this laboratory.

Such laboratories are often needed to deal with eventualities, such as the case of two minors who died in Karachi after consuming contaminated food. We must remember that effective and suitable mechanisms need to be put in place to avoid such incidents in the future.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana