Garbage problem

While the Sindh government has expressed time after time that it has taken effective steps to deal with Karachi’s growing garbage problem, the truth is that little work is done to properly dispose of heaps of garbage which is scattered all across the city. In foreign countries, a mechanism of garbage clearance is put into place. Dustbins are installed for garbage disposal. Anyone who is caught littering a place is heavily fined without any exception.

We, the Pakistani people, have yet to inculcate civic sense among ourselves. What image tourists will have about us, when they’ll see heaps of garbage scattered all over the country? Since the PTI-led government is taking various initiatives for the welfare of people, it should also look into planning and implementing a proper system for garbage disposal.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad