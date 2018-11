President, PM, CJP, Bilawal attend walima of army chief’s son

RAWALPINDI: Various civil and military leaders attended the walima reception of COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s son Saad Siddique Bajwa on Monday evening.

Those who graced the event included President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar, Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Jehangir Tareen of PTI, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar, Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Railways Sh Rashid, former COAS Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif, Gen (retd) Aslam Beg, Gen (retd) Ashfaq Pervaiz Kayani, Aitzaz Ahsan, Syed Khursheed Shah, Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Kh Muhammad Asif, Rana Tanveer Hussain, all corps commanders and high officials of the army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy.

Envoys of the United States and Afghanistan and the British High Commissioner also attended the function. Saad Siddique Bajwa, the son of COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, tied the knot with Mahnoor Sabir, the daughter of renowned businessman Sabir Hameed, two days ago.