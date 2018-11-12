Rangers arrest 19 suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Nineteen suspects were arrested during targeted operations across the city by the Sindh Rangers on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the force, six suspects were arrested during a series of raids conducted in Gadap, Baloch Colony, Mauripur and Docks.

They were identified as Mahkum Din alias Hakim, Nadeem Ahmed, Arsalan Khan, Naveel Anthony, Noor Qadir and Javed alias Sikka. The suspects were said to be involved in various criminal cases, including motorcycle snatching and stealing, street crimes and drug peddling.

Two more suspects were arrested by the Rangers during a raid conducted on a tip-off in New Karachi. The suspects arrested, Waqas alias Choha and Harash alias Qadri, were said to be involved in disrupting law and order.

The Rangers also claimed to have conducted raids in Saudabad, Darakshan, Defence, Clifton, Baloch Colony, Mauripur and Docks and arrested eleven more suspects who were later identified as Shah Faisal, Syed Bilal Hussain Shah alias Romi, Shoaib Siddiqui alias Raheel, Noman Ali alias Nomi, Zohaib Pervez alias Joji, Hassan, Amin, Samiullah, Abrar, Rasool Zaman and Ikram.

The spokesperson claimed that they were involved in drug peddling, and arms, ammunitions and drugs were recovered from their possession. The detained suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal action.