No improvement in Sunday bazaars

LAHORE: No improvement is seen in the weekly makeshift markets of the City and it seems that the government has disowned them, leaving the buyers at the mercy of the vendors.

Besides, there is no difference in the situation in the open market and makeshift markets as overcharging and violation of the official price list continues unabatedly in the absence of the writ of the government.

Moreover, unavailability of majority of perishable items compels the public to buy the items at the rates of vendors’ choice. The administrative staff and market committee officials on Sunday said that they had revised the rates three times in the day in accordance with the quality of fruits and vegetables in makeshift markets.

In the absence of any mechanism of checking the quality of perishable items, vendors make money with convince of the market committee as well administrative staff. This week again a number of items were not sold in the Sunday bazaars on account of wrong pricing issue while all such vegetables and fruits were sold just outside these markets at almost double rates by the vendors who used to sell their products inside the makeshift markets.

This week, the price of potato, new, was increased by Rs 1 per kg and fixed at Rs 35 to Rs 37 and price of potato, store, at Rs 13 to Rs 14 per kg. The new variety of potato was not available there. The price of onion reduced to Rs19 to Rs21 per kg. The price of tomato came down to Rs 28 to 30 per kg. Garlic, China, rate was stable at Rs92 to Rs 95 per kg, and garlic, local, at Rs68 to Rs70 per kg, but it was sold at Rs 100 per kg, while China variety was sold at 120 per kg. Ginger, Chinese, rate was unchanged at Rs 184 to Rs190 per kg, but sold at Rs 240 per kg. Ginger, Thai, official rate was fixed at Rs 117 to Rs120 per kg, but it was sold at Rs 200 per kg.

The price of brinjal was fixed at Rs 21 to Rs 22 per kg, but sold at Rs 25 per kg. Cucumber, farm, rate was fixed at Rs19 to Rs 20 per kg, and local at Rs28 to Rs30 per kg but it was not available there on wrong pricing issues. However, vendors sold it silently at Rs 50 to Rs70 per kg. Bitter gourd, farm, price reduced to Rs 43 to Rs45, but sold at Rs 50 per kg. Spinach rate was fixed at Rs17 to Rs18 per kg, but sold at Rs 20 to 25 per kg.

The price of methi was fixed at Rs17 to Rs18 per kg, but sold at Rs 30 per kg. Lemon, Chinese, rate was fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg, but sold at Rs 80 per kg. Zucchini, local, rate was fixed at Rs58 to Rs60 per kg and Zucchini, long, at Rs14 to Rs15 per kg, but both varieties were not available on wrong pricing issue.

Pumpkin rate was stable at Rs22 to Rs23 per kg, but sold at Rs 25 per kg while pumpkin ,long, was sold at Rs 50 per kg. Green chilli rate was fixed at Rs58 to Rs60 per kg, but sold at Rs 80 per kg. Capsicum rate was fixed at Rs68 to Rs70 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg. Ladyfinger rate was fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg, Luffa at Rs35, arum at Rs26 to Rs28 per kg, but none of them was sold there.

Coriander rate was fixed at Rs40 per kg, but sold at Rs 160 per kg. Carrot price was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs35 per kg. It was not available on wrong pricing issue. Cauliflower rate reduced to Rs19 to Rs20 per kg, but it was not sold on wrong pricing issue while it was sold outside at Rs30 to Rs40 per kg. Cabbage rate was fixed at Rs23 to Rs25 per kg but sold at Rs30 per kg.

Pea rate was fixed at Rs48 to Rs80 per kg, but sold at Rs 100 per kg. Mongray rate was fixed at Rs50 per kg, but sold at Rs60 per kg. Beans rate were fixed at Rs50 per kg, but sold at Rs200 per kg. Saag (mustard leaves) rate was fixed at Rs 25 per kg, but sold at Rs 30 per kg. The prices of different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs 43 to 120 per kg, but lower quality apple was sold at Rs60 to Rs120 per kg and good quality at Rs150 per kg.

Banana, A-quality, rate was fixed at Rs43 to Rs45 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs28 to Rs30 per dozen, but it was sold at Rs 50 per dozen. Papaya rate was fixed at Rs73 to Rs75 per kg and sold at Rs80 per kg. Grape, Sunderkhani, rate was fixed at Rs174 to Rs180 per kg, but sold at Rs 200 per kg. Grape, Tofi, rate was fixed at Rs117 to Rs120 per kg, but sold at Rs 140 per kg. Grape, Gola, rate was fixed at Rs 83 to Rs85 per kg.

Guava rate was fixed at Rs38 to Rs40 per kg, but sold at Rs 80 to Rs100 per kg. Pomegranate, Qandhari special, rate was fixed at 136 to Rs140 and B category at Rs107 to Rs110 per kg, but sold at Rs130 per kg. Pomegranate, Bedana, rate was fixed at Rs261 to Rs270 per kg, but sold at Rs400 per kg. Persimmon rate was fixed at Rs68 to Rs70 per kg but it was not sold there. Sweet potato rate was fixed at Rs43 to Rs45 per kg, but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg. Water nut rate was fixed at Rs46 to Rs48 per kg, but sold at Rs70 per kg. Grapefruit rate was fixed at Rs17 to Rs18 per piece while grapefruit of lower quality was sold at Rs 15 to 18 per piece. Musami rate was fixed at Rs78 to Rs80 per dozen, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per dozen.