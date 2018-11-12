Mon Nov 12, 2018
Newspost

November 12, 2018
Broken roads

Newspost

November 12, 2018

During the peak hours in morning, a large number of vehicles can be seen running on roads. However, the condition of our roads is such that commuters cannot have a smooth ride on them. These broken roads damage people’s vehicles.

The main road of Nazimabad No 7 is in an extremely bad condition. Many accidents have also occurred on this road and the authorities concerned have blamed the poor condition of the road for the rising number of road accidents here. The relevant authorities must begin repair work at the earliest.

Seerat Ayesha

Karachi

