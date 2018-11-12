Entry test

For the admission in an undergraduate programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the authorities concerned have introduced a standardised ETEA test. Students who wish to take admission in a medical or engineering college have to take this standard test. The test comprises 200 MCQs. But, a lot of students face problem while taking the test. The consensus among a majority of students is that the time allotted for the test is quite less.

As a result, a lot of students are unable to complete their test on time. Also, previously, public universities would consider a candidate’s FSc or FA marks as well. However, after the introduction of this test, the universities now only consider test scores. Many students believe that the previous system was better than this new system as it can evaluate a student’s performance in an efficient manner.

Muhammad Ahsan

Nowshera