Mon Nov 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

November 12, 2018
Advertisement

Stranger at home

Newspost

November 12, 2018

Share

I returned to Pakistan after more than a decade and, to be honest, was shocked by the welcome I receive. After arriving at the newly constructed Islamabad airport, I had to wait for an usually long time for my bags.

After having a bad experience at the airport, I had another equally bad encounter with a motorcyclist. While crossing a main road, I barely survived being hit by the motorcyclist. Even though it was his fault, he hurled abuses at me as if I was the one at fault. It was then that I felt like a stranger in my own country.

Akhtar Naveed Syed

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Newspost