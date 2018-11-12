Stranger at home

I returned to Pakistan after more than a decade and, to be honest, was shocked by the welcome I receive. After arriving at the newly constructed Islamabad airport, I had to wait for an usually long time for my bags.

After having a bad experience at the airport, I had another equally bad encounter with a motorcyclist. While crossing a main road, I barely survived being hit by the motorcyclist. Even though it was his fault, he hurled abuses at me as if I was the one at fault. It was then that I felt like a stranger in my own country.

Akhtar Naveed Syed

Islamabad