Data breach

In a major breach of cyber security, data from at least 8,000 bank accounts has been hacked. This news has caused panic among people, especially those whose day-to-day business transactions are carried out through banking channels. This also shows that the digital world is vulnerable to cyber attacks and that the authorities concerned need to take effective steps to handle this situation.

The private bank, Bank Islami, was the first one to report the matter. The Pakistani banking system has already under a lot of pressure ever since the country was included in the FATF grey list. The relevant authorities should improve the bank’s security system to avert any attacks in the foreseeable future.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana

*****

After the news regarding banks’ data breach surfaced, many banks blocked all international transactions on their debit and credit cards. While many have termed this as precautionary measure, this has added a great deal of trouble for people who travel abroad frequently. In addition, this decision on part of the banking authorities has also inconvenienced people who have to pay their fee of professional exams through debit or credit cards.

The authorities concerned need to come up with a viable solution which doesn’t cause trouble to customers. There is no denying that the recent data breach is a serious one and that the banking authorities should be taking precautionary measures to handle the situation. However, at the same time, the authorities need to find a middle ground so that customers are not inconvenienced.

Kamran Sajid

Karachi