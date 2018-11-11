Speaker Pervaiz to Tareen...: Stop governor, he won’t let Punjab CM work

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has asked Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Jehangir Khan Tareen on Saturday to control Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar otherwise he will not let Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar work.



Jehangir Khan Tareen had called on Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to seek PML-Q's support in Senate by-elections. Tareen had also assured the PML-Q leadership that the MNAs and MPAs of the Q league would be given equal respect by the PTI government and no interference will be done by the Punjab government in the affairs of ministries or local politics. The meeting held at the residence of Chaudhrys was also attended by Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA Moonis Elahi and Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir.

According to sources the meeting discussed various issues related to the Punjab coalition government in which, PML-Q, despite having only 10 seats in PA, has the most significant position. The meeting also chalked out strategy for the Senate by-polls scheduled for November 15.

Seemi Aizdi, sister of Jehangir Tareen, is the candidate of PTI on a woman's seat that has fallen vacant due to disqualification of PNL-N Saadia Abbas. Seemi Aizdi will contest against PML-N Saira Afzal Tarar ,the former state minister and parliamentarian from Hafizabad. The PTI's Waleed Iqbal will face PML-N's Saud Majeed on the seat that fell vacant after Haroon Akhter's disqualification over dual nationality. This is noteworthy that the PTI is facing a real test in the Senate elections when high resentment prevailing in its ranks. The PML-Q has attained the most significant role in the PA particularly after the October 14 by-polls. In case, it withdraws it support from PTI, Buzdar government would be in trouble. Moreover, the cold war between the PTI groups led by Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi could also damage PTI in the Senate polls.

In order to ensure support of PML-Q, the major and the most important ally of PTI, Jehangir Tareen visited Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi where the PML-Q leadership complained that the Punjab government is not dealing with the Q leaguers in an appropriate manner.

The sources said that Tariq Bashir Cheema, a PML-Q stalwart, conveyed his displeasure to Jehangir Khan Tareen, saying the Punjab governor is interfering in the affairs of his district (Bahawalpur) and creating problems for him. Cheema, who was also elected MNA in 2013, told the PTI central leader that while he is confronting the PML-N in his area the Punjab government is not cooperating with him in addressing the issues concerning his constituency. Instead, he alleged the Punjab governor is backing his rival group whom he defeated in the election.

Besides, the PML-Q leaders also expressed their concern over the attitude being meted out to Sajid Khan Bhatti, the PML-Q MPA from Mandi Bahauddin who won the election as an independent candidate. Sajid is son of the veteran Muslim Leaguer from Mandi Bahauddin, late Ahmed Khan Bhatti and nephew of the Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammed Khan Bhatti.

Sources stated during the meeting, the PML-Q leadership lodged serious protest over the way PML-Q MPA is being treated by the chief minister and Punjab ministers. They alleged the PTI ticket holder who lost the poll with a huge margin is being accorded protocol of an MPA.

Tareen promised to address the problems faced by the PML-Q MPA and assured the PTI allies that things would improve in the coming days.Tareen and Pervaiz Elahi also exchanged views on the prevailing political situation and strategy for election on the two Senate seats from Punjab. Elahi said Imran Khan is working hard to pull Pakistan out of the difficult situation. He said, "I believe Pakistan will soon get rid of loans and move towards prosperity. In the journey of prosperity, our party is standing with PTI on every front."

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Pervaiz Elahi said he has old and very good relations with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, and complaints are a normal thing among the coalition partners. "I have talked to Chaudhry Sarwar who said Tariq Bashir Cheema is an outspoken person who talks openly," said the PA Speaker while talking to the media after his meeting with PTI Central leader Jehangir Khan Tareen. The Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir was also present on the occasion.

Pervez Elahi said, "Our alliance with Imran Khan and PTI is going well. While talking about the Senate election during the meeting with Jahangir Tareen, Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema mentioned his old complaint about interference in his constituency. This complaint wasn't something unusual which has become an issue." He said: "In the party meetings assembly members talk out their complaints and problems openly which were addressed by the party leadership also, and if it is not so, it affects the secret ballot. Prior to the elections, voters also complain to us."

Pervaiz Elahi said Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar were nominated by PTI Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan. We have very good relations with them. There are complaints and reservations in the parties and allies which are also duly sorted out and removed. We are fully supporting Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar with good intention and will continue to do so in future too."

Meanwhile, Sardar Fateh Muhammed Buzdar, former MPA and father of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on the Punjab Assembly Speaker and discussed the current political situation.