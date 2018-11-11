Inaugural edition of GEC Open Golf at DACGC today

KARACHI: Over a 100 players will feature in the inaugural edition of GEC Open Pakistan Golf Tournament 2019 here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Sunday (today).

Corporate players from all over Pakistan have registered to participate in the biggest corporate golf team event of the country. Loco Services, being the license holder of three International corporate golf series, is putting all efforts towards the promotion of corporate golf in Pakistan.

A total of 35 countries are associated with GEC Open (based in Dubai). Pakistan will be participating at World Final 2018 in Dubai.

Wing Commander (retd) I N Khokhar (Chairman GEC Open Pakistan) commented: “Pakistan’s corporate golfers have a lot of potential and we have seen Pakistani players securing top positions in corporate golf events in past few years. We hope to see a great National Final of GEC Open Pakistan; we feel proud to promote golf in Pakistan”.