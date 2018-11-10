Protesters demand recovery of IO chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Imamia Organisation Pakistan (IO) has demanded of the government to sincerely engage in recovery of Syed Raziul Abbas Shamsi, Chairman Imamia Organisation Pakistan.

Syed Hameedul Hasan Rizvi, a retired official and founder member of the Imamia Organisation while addressing a number of male and female protesting members of the Organisation gathered in front of the Islamabad Press Club after Friday prayers said that the 70 years old IO chairman is a dignified social and religious person who always worked for the welfare of the society and community.

He said that Shamsi left Lahore to reach Islamabad on October 25 but could not reach here and since then remained missing. He called upon the government and its affiliated offices to seriously work to locate the misplaced personality and relieve worrying family and organization members all over the country.

Nadeem Aftab, Nazim IO Rawalpindi region in his address to protesters urged the administration to laocate and free the missing leader within a week otherwise the organization will start countrywide peaceful protest for the purpose.