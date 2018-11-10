Creation of Seraiki province

PTI ready to talk with PPP, PML-N: Qureshi

By Our correspondent

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the Saraiki province is an inevitable reality and the creation this province would strengthen the federation.

Addressing a book launching ceremony here on Friday, he said if an executive order could create the province, Prime Minister Imran Khan could issue such an order any time. He said the executive order could not create the province as it needed a constitutional amendment. The PTI was ready to talk with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sharif brothers for the creation of the province despite party differences. Saraiki Majlis Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen Punjab President Shafqat Hasnain Bhutta hosted the ceremony in the honour of World Saraiki Congress Chairman Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi on the inauguration of his PhD thesis Saraiki Marsia.

Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, MPA Mazhar Abbas, Shakir Hussain Shakir and others were present.