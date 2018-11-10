Dies in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 56-year-old bike rider was killed by a speeding auto-rickshaw near Bund Road in the Islampura area on Friday. Victim Muhammad Khalid was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven rickshaw coming from the opposite direction hit and injured him. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused rickshaw driver drove away from the scene. Police have removed the body to morgue.
LAHORE: A 56-year-old bike rider was killed by a speeding auto-rickshaw near Bund Road in the Islampura area on Friday. Victim Muhammad Khalid was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven rickshaw coming from the opposite direction hit and injured him. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused rickshaw driver drove away from the scene. Police have removed the body to morgue.
Comments