National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2018
Dies in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2018

LAHORE: A 56-year-old bike rider was killed by a speeding auto-rickshaw near Bund Road in the Islampura area on Friday. Victim Muhammad Khalid was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven rickshaw coming from the opposite direction hit and injured him. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused rickshaw driver drove away from the scene. Police have removed the body to morgue.

