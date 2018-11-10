3 commit suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Three people, including two women, committed suicide in separate incidents on Friday. According to police, Mehreen of Jhang
consumed poison and died at hospital. Bilqees Bibi exchanged harsh words with her husband Ilyas of Chak 256/JB and swallowed poisonous pills and died. Ali hanged himself with a rope.
FAISALABAD: Three people, including two women, committed suicide in separate incidents on Friday. According to police, Mehreen of Jhang
consumed poison and died at hospital. Bilqees Bibi exchanged harsh words with her husband Ilyas of Chak 256/JB and swallowed poisonous pills and died. Ali hanged himself with a rope.
Comments