UK minister quits over terrible mistake of looming Brexit deal

LONDON: Britain’s transport minister Jo Johnson on Friday resigned from Prime Minister Theresa May’s government in opposition to a looming Brexit deal and called for a second referendum on leaving the EU.
“It has become increasingly clear to me that the withdrawal agreement, which is being finalised... even as I write, will be a terrible mistake,” he wrote in a stinging resignation statement.
Johnson — who had backed staying in the EU in the 2016 referendum — is the younger brother of Boris Johnson, who spearheaded the pro-Brexit campaign and quit as foreign secretary in July over May’s Brexit blueprint.
