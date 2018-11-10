Varsities staff body wants issues at Gomal University resolved

PESHAWAR: Federation of All Pakistan University Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has asked the provincial government and Higher Education Commission to intervene in the ongoing protest at Gomal University in Dera Ismail Khan and resolve the issue at the earliest to save the precious time of the students.

The wrangling between faculty and administration has led the faculty to a complete strike for the last two months, causing unrest among the students.

A FAPUASA delegation, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president, and central secretary and presidents from various KP universities has already visited Gomal University for mediation between faculty and administration.

The delegation had detailed meetings with all the stockholders of the university, including the faculty members and vice-chancellor. However, the issues remained unsolved.

FAPUASA provincial president Dr Iqbal Munir reiterated the demand for appointment of permanent vice-chancellors at some of the public universities at the earliest.

He said the vice-chancellors of newly-established universities should stop what he alleged victimisation of the faculty and implement decisions of statutory bodies and take faculty into confidence to work for the development and strengthening the universities and creating a conducive environment for higher learning.