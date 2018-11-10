Sat November 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score
Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM

Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM
British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan

British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan
Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn

Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn
Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry

Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry
World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China

World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China
Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels

Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels
Why Zardari fears arrest?

Why Zardari fears arrest?
Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO

Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO
CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Education, law enforcement stressed

LAHORE: A three-day moot concluded here at the Government College University, Lahore with speakers and participants stressing the need for accessible, affordable and inclusive education, effective implementation of laws and speedy justice for all to improve human rights conditions in Pakistan.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan President IA Rehman chaired a policy dialogue at the closing day of the conference titled “Human Rights Challenges and Prospects” which was also addressed by Prof Sajjad Naseer and Dr Farhat Mahmud.

Besides more than 33 social scientists from different universities of Pakistan, 11 foreign scholars, including Pakistan Research Centre, Honder College of IMNU, China Director Prof Tang Jun, Prof Zulkhumor Mirzaeva from Uzbekistan, Dr Tamás Lattmann from Hungry, Dr Noreha binti Hashim from Malaysia, Dr Bilveer Singh from Singapore and Mr Jeff Barnes from University of Akron, Ohio, USA also participated in the policy dialogue.

They deliberated on all research papers presented in the moot and drafted 14 recommendations with the unanimous consensus. Speaking on the occasion, IA Rehman called for the protection of basic human rights. He joined Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, the conference chairman and paid tribute to Asma Jahangir’s struggle for vulnerable segments in South Asia.

Later, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz chaired the concluding session of the moot which was followed by a music concert for the foreign delegates. Eminent nuclear scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah also addressed the session. Vice-Chancellor Prof Hassan Shah laid stress on improvement in the education system of the country, saying that a person could not be considered literate by just having the ability to write his name until he/she had awareness about legal obligations and rights.

In his concluding remarks, Prof Khalid Butt said the main purpose of the conference, organised by the university’s Political Science Department and Centre of Excellence China Studies, was not only to gather the scholars from different institutions to contribute intellectually but also to provide a platform to the students for their academic exposure and learning.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day