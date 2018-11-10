Sat November 10, 2018
Lahore

P
PR
November 10, 2018

ADA Awards 2018-19 jury announced

LAHORE: ADA Awards, an initiative of the magazine ADA – Architecture Design Art, announced the jury members of the ADA Awards 2018-19. In this inaugural cycle, they have provided an opportunity for the region’s creative talent to present innovative and original works to be considered by a jury of leading figures from the world of architecture, interiors, art and design.

With this announcement, the call for submission is now open to all; national firms, design studios and individuals engaged in the disciplines of architecture, design and art. The aim is to identify and celebrate excellence in architecture, interior design and art manifestations as well as individual architects, designers, artists and studios producing the most outstanding work. Assisted by the ADA editors, a panel of global experts will review the submissions and choose the winners respectively. The jury members are from the field of architecture, design and art from UK, Turkey, Italy, Singapore, France, Beirut and Iran. Some of the names from Pakistan are Salima Hashmi, an artist, curator and contemporary art historian; Marjorie Husain, an artist, art critic, curator and lecturer; and Khurram Kasim, the most significant private contemporary art collector in Pakistan, are few of the leading names that are part of the jury board.

Jury members from other countries include, Tommaso Ferrando, an architecture critic and researcher from Italy, Joumana Ibrahim, an art director at Leo Burnett Beirut, Mehreen Rizvi Khursheed, a Lahore-born Pakistani, educated in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and England. She has been working as a consultant with Frieze Art Fair in London and New York, etc. A total of 15 jury members will decide on the entries and announce the winners at a gala dinner in January, 2019.

At the launch of the Awards, the Founder and Chief Editor of ADA, Maria Aslam emphasised “ADA Awards is the first of its kind in Pakistan”, said Maria.

