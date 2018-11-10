AFDA awards two PNDS members amongst 12 countries

Karachi: Two PNDS members are honored to get two major awards at the same time from AFDA amongst 12 AFDA Asian member countries, which is indeed a great achievement.

Pakistan once again elected as Council Member of AFDA for the next 4 yearsThis year, Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society (PNDS), being a national representative Society of Pakistan, was elected for a second time as the Council Member of Asian Federation of Dietetic Association (AFDA) for the next four years. Elections were held at the AFDA General Assembly Meeting on the occasion of the 7th Asian Congress of Dietetics, held in Hong Kong.

PNDS is a National Professional Society that aims to develop and strengthen the profession of Nutrition and Dietetics, and targets to achieve this through education, training and research in order to promote nutritional well-being of the Pakistani population. PNDS was registered in 2003, is based in Karachi, with three functional chapters in Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad, currently having more than 1000 members across the country working in various private and government institutions and hospitals. PNDS is a member of AFDA since 2005.***