PSB links grants to audited statements of accounts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Friday said that only those federations would be released annual grant which have submitted the audited statements of accounts for the last year.
A PSB press release said the the annual grant would be released to the federations on receipt of the second quarter grant from the government. The Board informed some federations about this during a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday.
KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Friday said that only those federations would be released annual grant which have submitted the audited statements of accounts for the last year.
A PSB press release said the the annual grant would be released to the federations on receipt of the second quarter grant from the government. The Board informed some federations about this during a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday.
Comments