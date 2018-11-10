Sat November 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score
Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM

Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM
British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan

British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan
Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn

Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn
Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry

Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry
World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China

World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China
Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels

Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels
Why Zardari fears arrest?

Why Zardari fears arrest?
Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO

Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO
CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

Sports

A
Agencies
November 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rabada skirts danger with Lynn send-off

ADELAIDE: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada could be skirting with danger with his send-off to Australian batsman Chris Lynn in the second ODI on Friday.

Rabada is currently on seven demerit points, and if he gets one more he could be suspended for four limited-overs internationals or two Tests, whichever is first.The incident occurred in the 27th over of Australia’s innings. Lynn had hit Rabada for a six and three fours off the first four balls of the over, after which he gloved a hook to the wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and was out for 44 off 44 balls. Rabada appeared to say a few words in the vicinity of Lynn during his celebration of the wicket.

“Bit of a send-off at the end, I don’t mind it at all,” Lynn said of his dismissal at the end of the innings.Earlier this year, Rabada was at the centre of a major controversy when he was hit with a two-Test ban for a shoulder brush with Steven Smith in Australia’s first innings of the Port Elizabeth Test, but subsequently won an appeal and got the ban overturned.

Rabada had initially been given three demerit points for the offence - taking his tally to eight - but the severity of the indiscretion was downgraded after his appeal and he was eventually given only one demerit point, which meant he was only on seven demerit points.

Rabada had been on five demerit points before the Port Elizabeth Test. In addition to the one demerit point for the Smith shoulder-brush, Rabada was also given a demerit point for his send-off to David Warner in the second innings of that Test.The match referee in the Port Elizabeth Test was Jeff Crowe, who was incidentally the match referee for the second ODI between the teams.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day