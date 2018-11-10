More stops

This refers to the letter ‘Metro tracks’ (November 9) by Khalid Ismail. The writer has suggested that to increase government revenue, the Punjab government should consider opening the Metro tracks for light vehicles against a nominal fee.

While this suggestion appears to be a good solution for increasing revenue, it is feared that Metro buses will not be able to run smoothly on the tracks with all the traffic. What the government can do is to establish more Metro stations so that an even larger number of people can use the facility.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi