Broken roads

Millions of rupees have been spent on the carpeting of Skardu roads, but the quality of work performed is poor. The material used for the repair and reconstruction of the road was substandard. The administration has not taken any notice of this poor work.

The road on which hundreds of cars ply every day is filled with potholes, making it difficult for commuters to have a smooth ride. The authorities concerned to ensure that the road is repaired in an effective manner. Proper controls should be put in place to ensure that the quality of raw materials is not compromised.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu