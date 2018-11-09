Australia rest Test bowlers

SYDNEY: Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, veteran spinner Nathan Lyon and all-rounder Mitch Marsh were all left out of Australia’s Twenty20 squad Thursday to play South Africa and India.

Coach Justin Langer said they, along with Peter Siddle, would be better off playing Sheffield Shield cricket to be ready for a busy home summer featuring four Tests against India and two against Sri Lanka.

In their absence, Marcus Stoinis and Jason Behrendorff get a chance to impress after being included in the 13-man squad for a single T20 against the Proteas and three against the Indians.

Squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.