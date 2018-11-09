Khalid appointed PRCS secretary general

Islamabad : Khalid bin Majeed has been appointed as secretary general of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), says a press release. He has formally taken the charge of his office.

He had joined the PRCS as principal information officer (PIO) in 2004 and represented the country and PRCS during his official tours to China, Japan, Korea, Kenya, Malaysia, Qatar and the Philippines.

He has also attended numerous training courses at the national and international level. Mr. Khalid belongs to Mang district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Prior to joining the PRCS, he had served various prestigious English language newspapers. The staff of Pakistan Red Crescent Society and people representing different walks of life have congratulated Mr. Khalid on assuming the office.