Maternal mortality

The number of maternal death is increasing at an unprecedented pace in Pakistan. About 99 percent of all maternal deaths occur in the country’s rural areas where citizens do not have access to quality healthcare service. The healthcare authorities can save women’s lives if they take immediate action to improve the condition of medical institutions across the country.

Many state-owned hospitals are facing the problem of the shortage of staff and inadequate number of hospital beds. The government should contemplate over this serious issue and establish well-equipped maternity homes in rural areas.

Dr Sameera Zafa Rustamani

Wahi Pandhi