Career counselling

Almost all parents wish to see their children living a successful life. What parents are sometimes unable to realise is that their children can be successful without becoming an engineer or a doctor. This narrow thinking of parents has created a mess in our society. Thousands of candidates appear in MCAT and ECAT, but only a few of them manage to pass the test. The rest of them are left to join private universities. Privately-run engineering and medical universities are expensive. This adds financial burden on parents and immense pressure on students. Even after completing their studies from these universities, the trials of students do not end. Many fresh graduates find it difficult to get a decent job. This leads to depression and stress among students. It is important that the higher authorities encourage education institutions to conduct career counselling sessions for students so that they can be encouraged to apply for a degree programme in which they have interest.

Prof K K Mushtaq

Sialkot