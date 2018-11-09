WAPDA edge Muslim FC to jump to second spot

KARACHI: Former four-time winners WAPDA climbed to the second place when they edged past Chaman’s Muslim FC 1-0 in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League in Lahore on Thursday.

Ahmed Faheem hit the winner in the 54th minute. The win took WAPDA’s points tally to 20 from 11 matches. This was their sixth win in the 15-team event. The third loss left Muslim FC reeling in 11th place from ten matches.

Meanwhile, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) pulled off their fifth win of the season when they routed Chaman’s Afghan FC 3-0 thanks to Mohammad Tahir’s double.Tahir provided a much-needed lead to SSGC in the 59th minute. Six minutes later, Mohammad Lal doubled their lead before Tahir netted his second and third of his team in the dying moments.