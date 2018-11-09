Rehman spins HBL to big win over Karachi Whites

KARACHI: Test left-arm spinner Abdul Rehman took 14 wickets in the match to enable Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to whip Karachi Whites by nine wickets inside two days of their four-day Group II Super Eight first round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here at UBL Sports Complex on Thursday.

Rehman, who had claimed 8-70 in the first innings, picked 6-50 to fold Karachi Whites for 107 in their second innings.

HBL achieved the 45-run target in the 14th over after losing one wicket.Karachi Whites had conceded 63 runs lead.

Discarded international pacer Mohammad Sami scored 32 for Karachi Whites. Sami faced 27 balls and hit three sixes and two fours. Zeeshan Jamil (25) and Omair Bin Yousuf (19) were the other prominent contributors.

Earlier, in response to Karachi Whites first innings total of 154, HBL resumed their innings at 107-4 and were bowled out for 217 in 68 overs. Skipper Imran Farhat, who was batting on eight on the first day, fought well, scoring 67 off 126 balls. The former Test opener smacked seven fours. He added 59 for the seventh wicket with Amad Butt, who chipped in with 27 off 57 balls, hitting two fours and one six.

Rameez Aziz fell without scoring. Off-spinner Waleed Ahmed picked 5-53. Abdullah Muqaddam and left-arm young spinner Hassan Khan captured two wickets each. In the other game of Group II here at the Southend Club Ground, Peshawar were 248-6 in their first innings in response to Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) total of 376.

Stumper Gohar Ali was batting on 82 which he scored off 142 balls and had 11 fours and one six. He was ably backed by skipper Akbar Badshah (48). The duo shared 132 for the fifth wicket. Akbar hit five fours in his 150-ball knock. Nabi Gul belted 47 off 60 balls, striking eight fours and one six.

Medium pacer Mohammad Irfan got 3-54. Ahmed Jamal captured 2-43.SSGC resumed their first innings at 336-8 and were folded for 376. Test pacer Mohammad Amir hit 33 off 50 balls, smacking four fours. Umar Khan made 22 not out off 39 balls, hitting three fours. Pace-man Mohammad Ilyas got 4-69.

In a Group I outing here at SBP Ground, Hussain Talat (76) and skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (50) guided SNGPL to 371 all out in their first innings against WAPDA after resuming their innings at 232-5.

The two shared 89 runs for the sixth wicket.Talat smashed eight fours and two sixes from 149 balls. Misbah smacked five fours from 126 balls before being trapped lbw by Test discard Mohammad Asif.

Imran Khalid made 30 off 46 balls, striking two fours and two sixes.Mohammad Asif got 4-65. Left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar captured 4-100. In response, WAPDA were struggling at 121-6. Kamran Akmal was batting on 46 in which he had hit six fours.

In-form Test pacer Mohammad Abbas picked 4-16 in 12 overs.In the other show of Group I, here at NBP Sports Complex, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) gained a four-run lead when they bowled Lahore Blues out for 203, after scoring 207.

Irfan Haider played a fighting innings of 96 not out, smashing ten fours and one six from 190 deliveries. Rizwan Hussain made 33.Left-arm spinner Nayyar Abbas was the pick of the bowlers with 4-52 in 18 overs. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali got 3-58 in 24 overs.

Earlier, KRL resumed their first innings at 202-7 and were bowled out for 207 in 93.4 overs. Nayyar Abbas (34) failed to add to his overnight score.

Left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar bowled intelligently, picking 5-74. Discarded international Aizaz Cheema claimed 3-45. KRL were 10 without loss in their second innings at stumps.