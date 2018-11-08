LRCA Inter-Zone U-19 Cricket in progress

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Three league matches were decided in first round of pool-B of ongoing LRCA Inter Zonal Under 19 cricket tournament at different venues of Lahore City.
Scores: West Zone Reds beat North Zone Greens by 6 wickets at New Ittefaq Ground Lahore.
Scores: North Zone Greens 103 in 27.1 overs (M Aqeel 17, Hamza Imran 3/19, Karamat Khan 2/6, Moaz Ali 2/22). West Zone Reds 106/4 in 18.2 overs (Haider Shahjahan 33, Ahmed Ali 27, Shaheeer Alvi 3/23).
East Zone Reds beat North Zone Reds by 6 wickets at Race Course Ground.
Scores: North Zone Reds 167/8 in 40 overs (Ahil Javed 36 not out, Zamin Ali 32, Ahsan Ali 3/17, Rafay Ameer 3/27).
East Zone Reds 168/4 in 31.5 overs (Muaz Khan 82 not out, Ahsan Ali 31).
West Zone Greens beat East Zone Greens by 5 wickets at Township Whites Ground Lahore. Scores: East Zone Greens 117/10 in 27.1 over (Farhan Ismail 52. M Zaman 3/17, Daud Khan 3/20).
West Zone Greens 118/5 in 18 overs (Shahid Khan 40, Fahad Ahmed 22 not out. Jamal Abdul Nasir 2/37).
