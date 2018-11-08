Associations gear up for PTF polls

ISLAMABAD: As elections to the key posts of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) are set for November 24, four provincial association and Islamabad announced their support and backing for the sitting president Salim Saifullah Khan.

In a media talk here at the PTF Complex Wednesday, PTF President Salim Saifullah confirmed getting support from almost the entire units to continue as PTF president as second term in office.

“Let me share with you the backing and support I have been assured by all the units. Four provincial associations and Islamabad have already seconded my nomination to continue as the president PTF. Almost all other departments have also shown their support for me. I am really obliged to all for showing trust in my abilities. I will continue to serve the game as I did during the last four years.” So far no other candidate or group has come forward for PTF key posts.

Saifullah who was also accompanied by Khawar Hayat (SVP PTF), Iftikhar Rasheed (Senior Executive PTF), Abu Akif (secretary PTF), Saeed Khan (SVP PTF) and Col (rtd) Gul Rehman (Administrator PTF Complex) boosted his latest venture and that is the high quality plexipave cushion synthetic courts at the PTF Complex.

“The work is almost complete at the five new courts. These synthetic courts are as good as you can find at US Open or Australian Open. Almost eighty percent of international events these days are played at such courts. We play almost all our Davis Cup events abroad on these surfaces.” Talking about the cost, Salim Saifullah said he succeeded in getting special deal from the USA based firm courtesy to the ITF support. “In all five courts cost us just over Rs 20 million. This also includes $50 thousand the federation received as a grant from the ITF. The firm has given us ten years warranty. We expect the courts to last even longer.”

Salim Saifullah admitted that there was a need to improve overall physical standard of players. “Now when tennis players in Pakistan have access to quality courts, there is a need to improve their physical standard. For that we have decided to hire services of Turkish based tennis trainer C Faruk. He is a qualified coach and masters in tennis training. We are in negotiation with him and hopefully he would be hired in near future.”

PTF president called on the government to help top federations including tennis in a big way. “I expect from Prime Minister Imran Khan who himself was one of the top cricketers in the world to invest in sports. We need government backing and support like the way other countries in Asia Bangladesh (receive two million dollars annually from government), Japan, India, Thailand and China get (all these countries tennis federation get over two million dollars annually from the government). Mere Rs 3 million which we receive are just peanuts.”